A new documentary about Kevin Durant, "Still KD: Through the Noise," chronicled Durant's journey from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors. Among the many chosen songs for the short film, Propaganda's "Redefine Cutter" from his 2012 projectwas used as an instrumental.Listen for the instrumental toward the latter half of the documentary.Watch Prop's music video for the song below: