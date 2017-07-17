 Angie Rose on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 70

Angie Rose is the featured artist interview on our 70th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Ki'Shon Furlow – Right Way
Deraj - Watching ft. Aaron Cole & Canon
Lecrae – Hammer Time Ft. 1k Phew
Swoope – All The Time
V. Rose - Money$ On You ft. FLAME
Sinai - Refugee ft. Da' T.R.U.T.H. and Spec

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Angie Rose Interview Part 1
R-Swift – Hear Me Ft. 1KPhew and Angie Rose
Angie Rose Interview Part 2
Angie Rose – Let Me In Ft. Surf Gvng
Angie Rose Interview Part 3
Angie Rose - Unstoppable

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Jered Sanders - Sinner Man ft. Bizzle (Bad & Boujee Remix)
Angie Rose & OnBeatMusic - For The Love
Andy Mineo - Who Else (feat. Social Club Misfits)
Christon Gray - Ft. Knox
Live My Life - Blood Drippin
Jacob Plant - The Gorg (Drop That)
Tedashii - Free
S.O. - New Wave ft. Canon
Kaleb Mitchell - SOS (feat. Sam Stan)
Dru Bex - Running Man
Preston2.0 - I Can't Wait ft. Påtience & C-Mark
Zauntee - God Taught Me
nobigdyl. ft Marty of Social Club Misfits - Shakira
Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up (R!OT Remix)

Rapzilla.com’s #1 Free Download
Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. shai linne - Supreme ft. Beautiful Eulogy
#3. Andy Mineo X Wordsplayed – Dunk Contest
#2. Kings Kaleidoscope - The Beauty Between ft. Andy Mineo
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Rockstar Jt - Whippin' Dat Work ft. Surf Gvng
#1 Derek Minor - Fresh Prince
Hopp - GO IN ft. Taylor Hill
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

