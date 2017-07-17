Christian Comic Arts Society Partners with 'Canal Street' & Rapzilla.com at S.D. Comic-Con

Christian Comic Arts Society in partnership with CANAL STREET will be hosting three events as part of the official Comic-Con programming and will exhibit throughout the convention in the Small Press area #P-08.
Red Guerrilla Productions’ Faith-Driven film CANAL STREET is directed by Rhyan LaMarr and features Bryshere Y. Gray (Fox’s “Empire”), Mykelti Williamson (FENCES), Mekhi Phifer (DIVERGENT), Kevin Quinn (The Disney Channel’s “Bunk’d”) and Woody McClain (BET’s “The New Edition Story”) leading an all-star ensemble cast. The film releases at the top of 2018.
Rapzilla is the Hip-Hop community for Christians, attracting people with a passion for faith and Hip-Hop culture. Their film crew will be shooting exclusive content at Comic-Con in support of CCAS and CANAL STREET. Rapzilla has a dedicated, largely millennial audience, generating 2.3 Million page views per month from 300,000 unique visitors, 75,000 email subscribers, 132,000+ Facebook Likes and 127,000+ YouTube subscribers who devour their Hip Hop lifestyle coverage of music, movies, books, events, and causes.
For more info click here.
SOURCE: FrontGate Media