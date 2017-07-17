Christian Comic Arts Society Partners with 'Canal Street' & Rapzilla.com at S.D. Comic-Con

Yes, you read the headline right. Taking a page from out of WWE, Smack booked the lyrical version of AJ Styles vs Bray Wyatt for URL's Born Legacy 5 which took place this past March. Th3 Saga went…

in Singles

"'pray4me" is a song detailing where I am at currently in my life, my grandmother passed away, people that said they were never going to leave me left, crime in my city continues to rise and much…