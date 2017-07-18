Corey Paul Explains Why He Left Collision; Announces New Single

Christian Comic Arts Society Partners with 'Canal Street' & Rapzilla.com at S.D. Comic-Con in News The largest pop-culture entertainment event in the world, COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2017 kicks off this week with sellout attendance of more than 125,000 per day with hundreds of thousands…

Th3 Saga Exorcises Demon in New Battle; Leaves NWX Team in Story Yes, you read the headline right. Taking a page from out of WWE, Smack booked the lyrical version of AJ Styles vs Bray Wyatt for URL's Born Legacy 5 which took place this past March. Th3 Saga went…