 Corey Paul Explains Why He Left Collision; Announces New Single

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Christian emcee Corey Paul is putting all his chips on the table in 2017. He quit his job, left Collision Records, and put the fate of his music career and life in God's hands.

"I learned a lot and was grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a label that helps push the culture further artistically and still authentically stand for Jesus. Nothing negative to say about Collision, the overall experience was invaluable," said Paul, in his open letter on Kicktheconcrete.com. "But now it’s back to the indie grind. It’s still Frontline! I’m an artist who enjoys the business side of the game, so my focus is on continuing to build our team, making good music and being consistent."

Another big change for Paul was that he was part of the Houston Fire Department, and remained so until June.

"I’ve pulled up on scene and it’s literally the worst day of someone’s life. As a Christian, we are supposed to empathize and sympathize with those in pain. When you really do that… it changes you forever," he shared. One of my first calls was a little baby who wasn’t breathing. I remember doing CPR on the way to the hospital praying God would save him. We couldn’t save him, though. God took him. I remember seeing him lifeless on the bed in the hospital thinking, this is the effects of sin in this world. This is what the effects of sin look like. It hit me in the chest."

He stated that while being a firefighter was rewarding because he could save lives, he felt God was calling him to save souls. Paul is going to do this by jumping into his music full time.

To go along with the theme of his new goal, his new single is appropriately called "Pipe Dream," and will be released on July 21st.

Read more at Paul's new website Kicktheconcrete.com.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - JUDO ft. Judo

in Singles
Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed released the third single, "JUDO" featuring Judo, from their upcoming mixtape.

Christian Comic Arts Society Partners with 'Canal Street' & Rapzilla.com at S.D. Comic-Con

in News
The largest pop-culture entertainment event in the world, COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2017 kicks off this week with sellout attendance of more than 125,000 per day with hundreds of thousands…

Th3 Saga Exorcises Demon in New Battle; Leaves NWX Team

in Story
Yes, you read the headline right. Taking a page from out of WWE, Smack booked the lyrical version of AJ Styles vs Bray Wyatt for URL's Born Legacy 5 which took place this past March. Th3 Saga went…

Music: Lael Turner - pray4me ft. Cree Jacobs

in Singles
"'pray4me" is a song detailing where I am at currently in my life, my grandmother passed away, people that said they were never going to leave me left, crime in my city continues to rise and much…

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Music: Lecrae - I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly

in Singles
Lecrae's long awaited collaboration with Tori Kelly is here with his new single titled "I'll Find You."

Music Video: Andy Mineo - Kidz ft. wordsplayed

in Music Videos
Andy Mineo debuted a new single with a music video titled "Kidz" featuring wordsplayed.

Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

in News
Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD



Popular Tags