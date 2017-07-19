 EVO 2017 Recap: Gamers Battle Over Super Smash, Street Fighter, Tekken, & More

The Evolution Championship Series went down at the world famous Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas this past weekend. This year’s tournament, which ran from 7/14- 7/17, saw returning champions and newcomers alike travel across the globe in true Street Fighter fashion to see who was the best of the best at mashing the A button while doing a half moon on the D-Pad.

The EVO tournament had grown tremendously over the past few years, drawing out many celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis who cosplayed as Vega in 2015 and Lupe Fiasco, who defeated Street Fighter V champ Daigo Umehara last year. This year was a sad one for many fans, however, as this would be the last time Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 would be a featured game on the EVO main stage. UVMC3, which has been a fan favorite in the past, will be replaced by the highly anticipated Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite, which drops this September.

CHH veteran Omega Sparx, who along with SWATS forms the Nerdcore duo GameBreax, has been the force behind crafting the songs behind EVO Championship Series for the past five years. This past Sunday, Capcom released the official video for the final UMVC3 Championship hype song created by the pair.

“For the 5th year, GameBreax is proud and excited to create a hype song for EVO Championship Series, the Fighting Game Community and lovers of Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3," says Sparx. "This is UMVC3 final year on the main stage at EVO and we have prepared our new song 'Got Em' to be a farewell song that people will be talking about for years."

The tournament finale hosted the championship matches for Street Fighter V, Super Smash Bros for Wii U, BlazBlue-Central Fiction, Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3, BlazBlue: Central Fiction and Tekken 7 on various platforms.

Lucky for them my wife had to work, otherwise, somebody would have got the business...Sidenote: Does your wife beating you in Tekken all the time make her the man of the house? Asking for a friend….

Check the video below for some of the craziest moments of the tournament



Cutright is Music Director for Nerdcore super group JustHis League, a battle rapper, and professional Ninja Turtle. Hater of first person shooters, he learned how to drive from playing Grand Theft Auto and wrecked his first car in under a month.

