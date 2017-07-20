Legacy Disciple Launches App to Give Access to All Conferences

KB, Jackie Hill Perry, Shai Linne and more to minister at Legacy Conference 2017 in News Over 80 ministers and artists will gather on July 20-22 for the 11th annual Legacy Conference in Chicago, among whom are Andy Mineo, KB, Jackie Hill Perry, Sho Baraka, Derek Minor, Shai Linne,…

Legacy Conference Launches Campaign to Expand Across America in News The Legacy Conference is looking to expand it to both Chicago and LA and is asking for help to raise $25,000 by February 28th.

Andy Mineo, Trip Lee & more to appear at Legacy 2016 in News Many familiar faces — including Andy Mineo, Trip Lee, Thabiti Anyabwile, Jackie Hill Perry, Propaganda and Thi'sl — will minister at the 10th anniversary of Legacy Conference this summer in Chicago.