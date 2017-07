Track List:

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Sho Baraka just dropped hisEP out of nowhere, and the project contains mostly new material.He teased on Twitter, "What if I dropped 4 new songs and two remixes?!" then provided an iTunes link.PedanticPianos in Jericho Ft. Sean C. JohnsonPiano BarsPluralismMaybe Both Ft. James Portier [DSTL Remix]Here Ft. Lecrae [Courtland Urbano Remix]Grab it on iTunes