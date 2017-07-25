Watch Swoope premiere a new song at Legacy Conference 2017

in Story
Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."
A Rapzilla.com Exclusive, we got Kevmo, producer of Swoope's new single "All The Time," to cook up this remix of Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's "KIDZ" to give away for free!
Lecrae collaborated with the most popular new producer of today, Metro Boomin, for his new single "Hammer Time" featuring 1K Phew.