Watch Swoope premiere a new song at Legacy Conference 2017

Swoope premiered a new song during DJ Wade-O's Mix Show at Legacy Conference 2017. Watch the video of the performance below.

Swoope has previously released three singles over the year, "All The Time," "Warmed Up," & "Lambo."



Photo credit: TheBrknCo.
Video credit: Travis James
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

