Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

There isn't much to say except, it's coming! The highly anticipated third by Beautiful Eulogy will be released this year.Humble Beast made the announcement on their socials and said the trio of Braille, Odd Thomas, and Courtland Urbano will be debuting some of the songs at the Canvas Conference.They have not released an album since 2013'sThe first hint at a comeback was perhaps their feature on Shai Linne's track "Supreme" off ofFor more information on the Canvas Conference click here