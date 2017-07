Kings Kaleidoscope to Feature Andy Mineo, Propaganda, Derek Minor, & More on New Mixtape

TOUR DATES

Worship/experimental band Kings Kaleidoscope is charting new territory as they add actual raps to their new project, which they are calling a mixtape.K.K.'s frontman, Chad Gardner, adding the raps in after forming friendships with several artists in Christian hip-hop. Doing features on either vocals or production are Propaganda, Andy Mineo, Beautiful Eulogy, Derek Minor, Beleaf, DSTL, and more.“I was stacking up tons of ideas that were slightly different from what Kings would normally do but needed to get released,” says Gardner. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. A major creative stretch and challenge, but it's another adventure we get to tackle together and a stepping stone towards creative success as a fully independent band.”Kings will start touring their newest project with Propaganda in September and with John Mark Mcmillan in October.SEPTEMBER - with Propaganda9/14 Albuquerque, NM9/15 Phoenix, AZ9/17 San Diego, CA9/18 Anaheim, CA9/19 Los Angeles, CA9/20 Sacramento, CA9/21 Portland, OROCTOBER - with John Mark Mcmillan10/5 Nashville, TN10/6 Maryland Heights, MO10/7 Wheaton, IL10/8 St. Paul, MN10/10 Des Moines, IA10/11 Kansas City, MO10/12 Denver, CO10/17 Vancouver, WA10/24 Albuquerque, NM10/26 Tulsa, OKTo preorder the album click here For tickets click here