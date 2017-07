About the Author

Rapper Japhia Life just announced his first project since 2014'sCalled, Japhia's return album is available for preorder and drops on August 18."I left my comfort zone. Went to Orlando, and recorded a project. I let a couple friends hear it the other day. One called it a 'think piece'. The other one called it a 'complete thought'. I just call it," Japhia Life wrote on Facebook.There is no other additional information about the album, but it can be pre-ordered here