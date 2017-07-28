 Actor Matt Bomer Raps Classic Christian Hip-Hop on Jimmy Fallon Show

Actor Matt Bomer was on a recent episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" where he admitted to listening to Christian rap in his conservative home while growing up.

He said he was into rap music but secular music wasn't allowed in the house so his father took him to the Christian music store to pick out an album. He picked out Christian hip-hop compilation CD "Ultimate Rap Volume 2."

He said one of the songs was about the books of the Bible. He was most likely referring to Stephen Wiley's "Bible Break." He then rapped a few measures. The second song was called "Crack," and it was by JC & the Boyz. He then sang the chorus.

Watch the clip below and then check out the songs he referenced:







