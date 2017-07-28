Boxer Andre Ward's New Promo Video Features Music by Da' T.R.U.T.H.

T.R.U.T.H. has previously accompanied Ward to the ring where as he performed his track custom track "Ward Em Off."
Previously, the Christian athlete shared the artists who most frequent his playlists.
“I got a strong list of gospel rappers. People sleep on those guys,” said Ward. “Lecrae, KB, Tedashii, Bizzle, Eshon Burgundy, these are guys that are ultra talented and gifted and people are finding out about them. They got dope music.”
Last year, Ward entered his boxing match to Bizzle’s to single "King" featuring H.U.R.T.