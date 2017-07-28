 Boxer Andre Ward's New Promo Video Features Music by Da' T.R.U.T.H.

Boxer Andre Ward just uploaded a promo video to his social media accounts that features the music of Da' T.R.U.T.H.



T.R.U.T.H. has previously accompanied Ward to the ring where as he performed his track custom track "Ward Em Off."

Previously, the Christian athlete shared the artists who most frequent his playlists.

“I got a strong list of gospel rappers. People sleep on those guys,” said Ward. “Lecrae, KB, Tedashii, Bizzle, Eshon Burgundy, these are guys that are ultra talented and gifted and people are finding out about them. They got dope music.”

Last year, Ward entered his boxing match to Bizzle’s to single "King" featuring H.U.R.T.
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

