Indie tribe. artist Jarry Manna just revealed the cover, tracklist, and preorder link for his next album"I need EVERYBODIES support!! #HolyWeapon3 is now available for pre-order. Sorry it took so long... i had to make sure that this one was perfect for my Local Wavers! This EP will change things and YOU can help!! (drop the *wave emoji* if you've pre-ordered already)" Manna wrote.Check out the back cover and tracklist below:Preorder it on iTunes