Our journey is full of twists and turns but we're being refined. There is hope in the chaos. #ATWT pic.twitter.com/y89GJ7xWcr — Lecrae (@lecrae) August 1, 2017

Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album. The visual features a backtrack of "Don't Waste Your Life" with footage from EPKS and music videos over the span of his seven studio albums.An abbreviation, A.T.W.T., flashes at the end and is hashtagged at the end of Lecrae's message (Editor's note: I believe Lecrae's new album will be titled.).Lecrae message reads,Watch the video below.