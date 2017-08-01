 Word (formerly T-Word) to release second solo project 'Flexecution Vol. 1'

St. Louis rapper Word, formerly T-Word, is set to drop his new project Flexecution Vol. 1 on August 25.

A member of Json's group Dead Heroes, this will be Word's first solo project since his debut EP Big Mouth in 2012.

Tracklist:
1. The Inspiration
2. Flex Up (Flexecution)
3. Littier
4. Wavvy ft. Mission
5. Foreal (Movie)
6. For The Win
7. Famous ft. Tory Starks & J.Roads

