Reconcile Reveals New Album, Cover, Tracklist, and Preorder

Reconcile just revealed the name, release date, track list and preorder for upcoming record Streets Don't Love You.

"Pre-Order is officially LIVE! Check the link in the bio! Huge s/o to everyone that made it happen. Gotta S/o Jesus for everything, the wife for all the time she gave me to make it happen, my manager and close friends...All the homies that grinder on this mug!...Huge s/o to everybody that came through for me like @lecrae @jackiehillperry @stunnabamdsd1 & @103ghetto. Y'all gonna rock with this one for a long time!!!! S/o to the homies that paved the way for me as well (The big homies @thisl and @iamstreetsymphony)," wrote Reconcile on social media.

The preorder comes with an instant download of the song "Woke," featuring Lecrae. Preorder on iTunes

Tracklist and back cover below:



Check out the music video for single, "Ain't No Way" below:



