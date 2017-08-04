 Lecrae Performs 'Blessings' on Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out on MTV

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Lecrae was a performer last night on Nick Cannon's MTV show "Wild 'N Out" where he performed his hit single "Blessings."

Watch the performance below:



"Wild 'N Out" is an improv comedy show similar to "Who's Line is It Anyway" that has seen budding comics and actors participate before they become superstars.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Lecrae drops teaser video for new album

in News
Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album.

Music Video: Lecrae - I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly

in Music Videos
Lecrae and Tori Kelly team up with St. Jude's Cancer Hospital in new music video for "I'll Find You."

Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

in News
Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."

New Lecrae song featuring Tori Kelly is coming soon

in News
Lecrae just posted via his social media that his long anticipated music with Grammy nominated artist Tori Kelly will be releasing soon.

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Exclusive Free Download: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com Exclusive, we got Kevmo, producer of Swoope's new single "All The Time," to cook up this remix of Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's "KIDZ" to give away for free!

Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

in News
Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

James Daytona New Fire
Free Download

Popular Tags