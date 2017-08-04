Lecrae Performs 'Blessings' on Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out on MTV

Lecrae was a performer last night on Nick Cannon's MTV show "Wild 'N Out" where he performed his hit single "Blessings."
Watch the performance below:
"Wild 'N Out" is an improv comedy show similar to "Who's Line is It Anyway" that has seen budding comics and actors participate before they become superstars.
