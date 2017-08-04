 Listen to Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed Presents Magic & Bird

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed dropped their 90s-inspired mixtape, Magic & Bird through a partnership with Reach Records and Andy's Miner League.

Listen to a playlist of the album below:



On July 3, the pre-order for Magic & Bird soared into the No. 1 position on iTunes’ all genres slider.

The music video for “KIDZ” garnered attention from BET Jams, BET Hip Hop, REVOLT and FM, all of which have added the video to their respective playlists.

The album has production from BEAM (2 Chainz, Meek Mill), Mineo’s labelmate GAWVI (Lecrae, Trip Lee, KB ) and !llmind (J.Cole, Drake, 50 Cent), who also produced Mineo’s previous LP Uncomfortable.

“The whole project is basically NBA Jam meets Mobb Deep meets Chris Farley” said Wordsplayed while Mineo added, “It’s like sports, we wanted to keep things fun and competitive but not without insightful moments.”

This fall, Wordsplayed will join Andy Mineo on the Miner League presents Friends and Family Tour, alongside Social Club Misfits. The 29-city nationwide tour kicks off on September 21 in Nashville, TN and will stop in major cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more.

Miner League presents Friends & Family Tour Dates:

Sep 21 Nashville, TN -Marathon Music Works
Sep 22 Cincinnati, OH - The Underground
Sep 23 Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre
Sep 24 Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Sep 25 Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall
Sep 28 Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Vinyl
Sep 29 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Sep 30 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Oct 01 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Oct 03 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Oct 05 Waco, TX - Waco Hippodrome Theatre
Oct 07 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
Oct 08 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Oct 10 Lima, OH - The Ohio Theater
Oct 12 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct 13 Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant
Oct 14 Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
Oct 15 Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
Oct 16 Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
Oct 17 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Oct 19 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Oct 20 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
Oct 21 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
Oct 22 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
Oct 24 Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Entertainment Complex
Oct 25 Columbia, SC - Music Farm
Oct 26 Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks at the Landing
Oct 27 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
Oct 28 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Download the album here.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music Video: Loso – KIDZ Remix

in Music Videos
Loso flipped Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's song "KIDZ" and made it his own as he spit bars over the beat.

Music Video: GAWVI - Cumbia ft. Wordsplayed

in Music Videos
GAWVI just released a music video to his infectious single "Cumbia" featuring Wordsplayed, and the video is sure to put you in the Latin mood as you dance to the song.

'Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird' Mixtape Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed revealed details for their upcoming mixtape titled Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird on Monday.

Music Video: Willow Stephens - Sure as the Moon ft. Andy Mineo

in Music Videos
Andy Mineo posted a link to his Miner League website that has a new visual for the Willow Stephens song "Sure As the Moon."

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Exclusive Free Download: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com Exclusive, we got Kevmo, producer of Swoope's new single "All The Time," to cook up this remix of Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's "KIDZ" to give away for free!

Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

in News
Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

James Daytona New Fire
Free Download

Popular Tags