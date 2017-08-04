Listen to Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed Presents Magic & Bird

Listen to a playlist of the album below:
On July 3, the pre-order for Magic & Bird soared into the No. 1 position on iTunes’ all genres slider.
The music video for “KIDZ” garnered attention from BET Jams, BET Hip Hop, REVOLT and FM, all of which have added the video to their respective playlists.
The album has production from BEAM (2 Chainz, Meek Mill), Mineo’s labelmate GAWVI (Lecrae, Trip Lee, KB ) and !llmind (J.Cole, Drake, 50 Cent), who also produced Mineo’s previous LP Uncomfortable.
“The whole project is basically NBA Jam meets Mobb Deep meets Chris Farley” said Wordsplayed while Mineo added, “It’s like sports, we wanted to keep things fun and competitive but not without insightful moments.”
This fall, Wordsplayed will join Andy Mineo on the Miner League presents Friends and Family Tour, alongside Social Club Misfits. The 29-city nationwide tour kicks off on September 21 in Nashville, TN and will stop in major cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more.
Miner League presents Friends & Family Tour Dates:
Sep 21 Nashville, TN -Marathon Music Works
Sep 22 Cincinnati, OH - The Underground
Sep 23 Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre
Sep 24 Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Sep 25 Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall
Sep 28 Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Vinyl
Sep 29 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Sep 30 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Oct 01 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Oct 03 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Oct 05 Waco, TX - Waco Hippodrome Theatre
Oct 07 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
Oct 08 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Oct 10 Lima, OH - The Ohio Theater
Oct 12 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct 13 Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant
Oct 14 Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
Oct 15 Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
Oct 16 Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
Oct 17 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Oct 19 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Oct 20 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
Oct 21 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
Oct 22 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
Oct 24 Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Entertainment Complex
Oct 25 Columbia, SC - Music Farm
Oct 26 Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks at the Landing
Oct 27 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
Oct 28 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Download the album here.