Listen to Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed Presents Magic & Bird

Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed dropped their 90s-inspired mixtape,through a partnership with Reach Records and Andy's Miner League.Listen to a playlist of the album below:On July 3, the pre-order forsoared into the No. 1 position on iTunes’ all genres slider.The music video for “KIDZ” garnered attention from BET Jams, BET Hip Hop, REVOLT and FM, all of which have added the video to their respective playlists.The album has production from BEAM (2 Chainz, Meek Mill), Mineo’s labelmate GAWVI (Lecrae, Trip Lee, KB ) and !llmind (J.Cole, Drake, 50 Cent), who also produced Mineo’s previous LP“The whole project is basically NBA Jam meets Mobb Deep meets Chris Farley” said Wordsplayed while Mineo added, “It’s like sports, we wanted to keep things fun and competitive but not without insightful moments.”This fall, Wordsplayed will join Andy Mineo on the Miner League presents Friends and Family Tour, alongside Social Club Misfits. The 29-city nationwide tour kicks off on September 21 in Nashville, TN and will stop in major cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more.Miner League presents Friends & Family Tour Dates:Sep 21 Nashville, TN -Marathon Music WorksSep 22 Cincinnati, OH - The UndergroundSep 23 Memphis, TN - New Daisy TheatreSep 24 Kansas City, MO - The TrumanSep 25 Denver, CO - The Summit Music HallSep 28 Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, VinylSep 29 Sacramento, CA - Ace of SpadesSep 30 Los Angeles, CA - The WilternOct 01 Phoenix, AZ - The Van BurenOct 03 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine TheaterOct 05 Waco, TX - Waco Hippodrome TheatreOct 07 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' GrillOct 08 Houston, TX - Warehouse LiveOct 10 Lima, OH - The Ohio TheaterOct 12 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National CentreOct 13 Saint Louis, MO - The PageantOct 14 Chicago, IL - House Of BluesOct 15 Grand Rapids, MI - The IntersectionOct 16 Detroit, MI - St Andrews HallOct 17 Columbus, OH - Newport Music HallOct 19 New York, NY - Irving PlazaOct 20 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls TheatreOct 21 Baltimore, MD - Rams Head LiveOct 22 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)Oct 24 Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Entertainment ComplexOct 25 Columbia, SC - Music FarmOct 26 Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks at the LandingOct 27 Atlanta, GA - Center StageOct 28 Fort Lauderdale, FL - RevolutionDownload the album here