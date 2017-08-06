 Erica Mason on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 71

Erica Mason is our featured artist interview on episode 71 of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Derek Minor – Astronaut
DJ DB405 - Check ft. Parris Chariz
Thi'sl - Bar Cave ft. Eshon Burgundy, Bizzle & DJ Mykael V
Andy Mineo X Wordsplayed – Dunk Contest
Ty Brasel – Gold Soul
Hopp - GO IN ft. Taylor Hill

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Erica Mason Interview Part 1
Erica Mason – Work It Out
Erica Mason Interview Part 2
Erica Mason – Like It, Love it
Erica Mason Interview Part 3
Erica Mason – No Joke
NF - Outro

LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
Andy Mineo – Kidz
Lecrae - I'll Find You Ft Tori Kelly
Trip Lee - Billion Years
Steven Malcolm - Leh Get It (feat. Pyrexx)
Tedashii – Free
Social Club Misfits - Who Else ft Andy Mineo
Gawvi - Cumbia COUCHmash
Big Yae - We Gone Shine ft. CJ KING

T.Prophet - Made A Way ft. Jered Sanders
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Eric Heron - Obi-Wan
#3. Beacon Light - I'm in It
#2. Christon Gray - No Hesitation
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Lawren – Slums 2 ft. WHATUPRG, Parris Charriz, and Byron Juane
#1 Andy Mineo - Honest 2 God freestyle
Young Noah – Vibe Trap
Music Video Premiere: Erica Mason - No Joke

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, 2017 Freshman pick Erica Mason releases a music video for the single "No Joke" from her debut EP project Pretty N Radical.

Free EP: Erica Mason - Pretty N Radical

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
2017 Rapzilla Freshman Erica Mason released her debut EP Pretty N Radical in October of last year.

Video: Erica Mason - Moving On

in Music Videos
Watch Erica Mason's visual, directed by Will Thomas, for the song "Moving On," from her most recent project Pretty N Radical.

Video: Erica Mason - Ain't Worried ft. Norman Michael

in Music Videos
Gainesville, Florida-based artist Erica Mason released a Will Thomas-directed music video on Friday for her new single "Ain't Worried" featuring Norman Michael.

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Exclusive Free Download: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com Exclusive, we got Kevmo, producer of Swoope's new single "All The Time," to cook up this remix of Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's "KIDZ" to give away for free!

Lecrae drops teaser video for new album

in News
Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album.

