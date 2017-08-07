 Lecrae Reveals Album Title, Release Month, & Fall Tour Dates

Lecrae's long-awaited follow-up album to 2014's Anomaly officially has release time frame and a name after the rapper's social media announcement's today.

The cryptic "ATWT" acronym stands for "All Things Work Together," which is also a Romans 8:28 reference.



Lecrae added that the album will be coming in September and a tour will kick off in October.

So far Lecrae has given us three singles from the album, each with a feature: "Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign," "Hammer Time ft. 1K Phew," and "I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly."



Watch his promo video below:



Tour Dates:

October 4 - Memphis, TN
October 5 - Atlanta, GA
October 7 - Kansas City, MO
October 8 - Tulsa, OK
October 11 - New Orleans, LA
October 12 - Houston, TX
October 13 - San Antonio, TX
October 14 - Grand Prairie, TX
October 18 - Knoxville, TN
October 19- Charlotte, NC
October 20 - Raleigh, NC
October 22 - Silver Spring, MD
October 23 - New York, NY
October 24 - Philadelphia, PA
October 25 - Boston, MA
October 30 - Denver, CO
November 2 - San Francisco, CA
November 4 - Los Angeles, CA
November 5 - Sacramento, CA
December 2 - Columbus, OH
December 3 - Toronto, ON
December 4 - Pittsburgh, PA
December 5 - Detroit, MI
December 6 - Chicago, IL

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

