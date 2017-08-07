Lecrae Reveals Album Title, Release Month, & Fall Tour Dates

The cryptic "ATWT" acronym stands for "All Things Work Together," which is also a Romans 8:28 reference.
Lecrae added that the album will be coming in September and a tour will kick off in October.
So far Lecrae has given us three singles from the album, each with a feature: "Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign," "Hammer Time ft. 1K Phew," and "I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly."
Watch his promo video below:
Tour Dates:October 4 - Memphis, TN
October 5 - Atlanta, GA
October 7 - Kansas City, MO
October 8 - Tulsa, OK
October 11 - New Orleans, LA
October 12 - Houston, TX
October 13 - San Antonio, TX
October 14 - Grand Prairie, TX
October 18 - Knoxville, TN
October 19- Charlotte, NC
October 20 - Raleigh, NC
October 22 - Silver Spring, MD
October 23 - New York, NY
October 24 - Philadelphia, PA
October 25 - Boston, MA
October 30 - Denver, CO
November 2 - San Francisco, CA
November 4 - Los Angeles, CA
November 5 - Sacramento, CA
December 2 - Columbus, OH
December 3 - Toronto, ON
December 4 - Pittsburgh, PA
December 5 - Detroit, MI
December 6 - Chicago, IL