Propaganda and Kings Kaleidoscope Gear Up for Fall Tension Tour

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

KIngs Kaleidoscope recently announced they were going to drop a hip-hop themed mixtape and one of their features was rap artist Propaganda. Now, they are taking it one step further and are calling it a tour.The Tension Tour will see the band and the rapper hit seven cities in September. To clarify, Propaganda was always going out on the road for these dates with K.K. It seems that now the two parties have equal billing on the dates rather than Kings Kaleidoscope "with" Propaganda.9/12 Seattle – Neumos9/14 Albuquerque – Ticketing TBA9/15 Phoenix – Nile Theater9/17 San Diego – Irenic Theater9/18 OC – Chain Reaction9/19 LA – Troubadour9/20 Sacramento – The BoardwalkFor more ticket info click here