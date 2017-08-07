Propaganda and Kings Kaleidoscope Gear Up for Fall Tension Tour

The Tension Tour will see the band and the rapper hit seven cities in September. To clarify, Propaganda was always going out on the road for these dates with K.K. It seems that now the two parties have equal billing on the dates rather than Kings Kaleidoscope "with" Propaganda.
Tour Dates:9/12 Seattle – Neumos
9/14 Albuquerque – Ticketing TBA
9/15 Phoenix – Nile Theater
9/17 San Diego – Irenic Theater
9/18 OC – Chain Reaction
9/19 LA – Troubadour
9/20 Sacramento – The Boardwalk
For more ticket info click here.