 Propaganda and Kings Kaleidoscope Gear Up for Fall Tension Tour

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

KIngs Kaleidoscope recently announced they were going to drop a hip-hop themed mixtape and one of their features was rap artist Propaganda. Now, they are taking it one step further and are calling it a tour.

The Tension Tour will see the band and the rapper hit seven cities in September. To clarify, Propaganda was always going out on the road for these dates with K.K. It seems that now the two parties have equal billing on the dates rather than Kings Kaleidoscope "with" Propaganda.

Tour Dates:

9/12 Seattle – Neumos
9/14 Albuquerque – Ticketing TBA
9/15 Phoenix – Nile Theater
9/17 San Diego – Irenic Theater
9/18 OC – Chain Reaction
9/19 LA – Troubadour
9/20 Sacramento – The Boardwalk

For more ticket info click here.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Kings Kaleidoscope to Feature Andy Mineo, Propaganda, Derek Minor, & More on New Mixtape

in News
Worship/experimental band Kings Kaleidoscope is charting new territory as they add actual raps to their new project The Beauty Between, which they are calling a mixtape.

Music Video: Propaganda - Darkie ft. Micah Bournes & Jackie Hill-Perry

in Music Videos
Propaganda released a music video for "Darkie," featuring ft. Micah Bournes & Jackie Hill-Perry, from his newest album Crooked on Friday.

'Still KD: Through the Noise' Documentary Uses Propaganda's 'Redefine Cutter' for Background Music

in News
A new documentary about Kevin Durant, "Still KD: Through the Noise," chronicled Durant's journey from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors. Among the many chosen songs for the short…

Stream Propaganda's new album 'Crooked'

in News
Rapper and spoken word artist Propaganda has released his new album Crooked today.

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Lecrae drops teaser video for new album

in News
Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album.

'Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird' Mixtape Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed revealed details for their upcoming mixtape titled Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird on Monday.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

James Daytona New Fire
Free Download

Popular Tags