Social Club Misfits, Trip Lee, NF, & Steven Malcolm Receive Dove Award Nominations

This year marks the 48th annual GMA Dove Awards and a number of artists in Christian Hip-Hop have received nominations.

RAP/HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Misadventures Of Fern and Marty – Social Club Misfits
(producers) Elvin “Wit” Shahbazian, 42 North, Tommy Revenge, Ruslan Odnoralov, Black Knight, Raymond Castro, Social Club Misfits

Steven Malcolm – Steven Malcolm
(producer) Joseph Prielozny

The Waiting Room – Trip Lee
(producer) Gabriel Azucena, James Foye III, Chris Macley, John McNeil, Joel McNeil , Alex Medina, Allen Swoope, Almondo Cresso, Chris Macley, Joseph Prielozny, Tyshane Thompson

RAP/HIP HOP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“Oh Lord” – NF
(writers) Nate Feuerstein, David Garcia

“Party In The Hills (feat. Andy Mineo & Hollyn)” – Steven Malcolm
(writers) Steven Malcolm, Scootie, Andy Mineo

“Billion Years” – Trip Lee

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Social Club Misfits, Capitol CMG Label Group

Steven Malcom, Word Entertainment

Bri (Briana Babineaux), Marquis Boone Enterprises/Tyscot Records

Micah Tyler, Fair Trade Services

Zach Williams, Provident Label Group

