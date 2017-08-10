Social Club Misfits, Trip Lee, NF, & Steven Malcolm Receive Dove Award Nominations

RAP/HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEARThe Misadventures Of Fern and Marty – Social Club Misfits
(producers) Elvin “Wit” Shahbazian, 42 North, Tommy Revenge, Ruslan Odnoralov, Black Knight, Raymond Castro, Social Club Misfits
Steven Malcolm – Steven Malcolm
(producer) Joseph Prielozny
The Waiting Room – Trip Lee
(producer) Gabriel Azucena, James Foye III, Chris Macley, John McNeil, Joel McNeil , Alex Medina, Allen Swoope, Almondo Cresso, Chris Macley, Joseph Prielozny, Tyshane Thompson
RAP/HIP HOP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR“Oh Lord” – NF
(writers) Nate Feuerstein, David Garcia
“Party In The Hills (feat. Andy Mineo & Hollyn)” – Steven Malcolm
(writers) Steven Malcolm, Scootie, Andy Mineo
“Billion Years” – Trip Lee
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEARSocial Club Misfits, Capitol CMG Label Group
Steven Malcom, Word Entertainment
Bri (Briana Babineaux), Marquis Boone Enterprises/Tyscot Records
Micah Tyler, Fair Trade Services
Zach Williams, Provident Label Group