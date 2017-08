Tracklist:

Derek Minor just released the preorder and cover for his upcoming albumand also announced it will be part one of four successive projects before 2017 ends."Different projects, with different vibes, but one story," Minor described this four-part "Up And Way" series.Minor revealed a lot of this info during a nearly hour long Facebook video and also said the four covers will come together to form one picture.Launch PadAnti-GravityTake Off (feat. Ty Brasel, Canon & K.B.)Jumpin'Astronaut (feat. Deraj & Bryon Juane)Level (feat. Lil Bre)Your Soul Must FlyPreorder the album on iTunes