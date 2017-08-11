 Lecrae to Headline 2017 Winter Jam West

This year's 2017 Winter Jam Tour Spectacular West will be headlined by Lecrae when it kicks off in November.

His supporting cast of performers will be labelmate and fellow rapper Andy Mineo, Third Day frontman Mac Powell, Building 429, Family Force 5, Winter Jam founders and hosts, NewSong, Moriah Peters presenting TRALA, and evangelist Nick Hall as well as the West Coast Pre-Jam Party that will showcase Mallary Hope and Westover.

Presented by Holt International, Winter Jam West will kick-off November 9 at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California, hitting Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena; the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City; Portland, Oregon's Moda Center; and the Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, among other cities, before concluding November 19 at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

“For the past seven years, we’ve been honored to bring Winter Jam to the West Coast,” said Eddie Carswell, tour creator and NewSong co-founder. “Every year has been a step of faith, as we are committed to sharing these great artists and the Gospel message nationwide."

Winter Jam West is produced by Premier Productions and sponsored in part by Samaritan Ministries, Liberty University, Together (PULSE), Premier Christian Cruises, Xtreme Conferences, Camp Electric, Texas TransEastern and Wayne E. Bailey Produce.

For ticket information click here.

