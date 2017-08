About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Friday October 13 will mark the first of the two-day Frequency Conference at Woke Church. This Night Session is hosted by Thrive in the City and Powered by Rapzilla.com.The conference will feature the Word presented by Pastor Bryan Loritts of Abundant Life Church in Silicon Valley, California, with a Special Performance by Humble Beast rapper Sho Baraka.This event is FREE with Conference Registration and $10 to the public. You can register for the conference and purchase tickets here Friday October 13th at 7:30 pm at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107 (Room 219AB - Main Session Hall).