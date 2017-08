Tracklist:

Rapper Alex Faith is releasing his first independent project in over five years with, which is set to drop on August 25th."Vibes to end the summer. Coming 8/25. Autumn and Winter Packs to follow. Pre-Order available now. Going to be available for purchase from iTunes, Amazon and Google. Streaming on Apple Music and Spotify. #SummerPack" he wrote on Facebook."Route" ft. Tony Ri'chard"Up My Sleeve" ft. Ki'Shon"Ride" ft. Jarry MannaThe three tracks are produced by Kevmo and Tondy Tranquil.Preorder the album on iTunes