 Lecrae Releases 'All Things Work Together' Teaser Clip

Lecrae just dropped a teaser video for his album All Things Work Together. The visual did not feature the rapper but rather followed a young man walking through the clip as Lecrae narrated.

"It's our journey that shapes us into what God wants us to be... #ATWT" was the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:



The album is expected to drop toward the end of September. For more info click here.

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

