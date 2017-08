Now in Stores - August 18, 2017

Let the Dead Bury the Dead by No Malice

Tracklist

Streets Don't Love You by Reconcile

Tracklist

Before I Commit by Loso

Tracklist

The Beauty Between by Kings Kaleidoscope

Tracklist

Welcome to Heartsville by Japhia Life

Tracklist

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Five new notable projects dropped in Christian hip hop this week, including No Malice'sBuy here 1. #Ltdbtd (Intro)2. Fake News3. Lu.4:54. Jesus Christ5. So Woke6. Why Cry7. Sky Crack8. Done and Said9. Shame on Me10. Let’s DieBuy here 1. Streets Don’t Love You2. Jesus Piece3 Just Another N***a4. Aint No Way5. Motivation6. Ur Love7. Free My Soul (feat. Corey Paul)8. Woke (feat. Lecrae)9. Premeditated (feat. Jackie Hill)10. Lecrae Speaks11. Going Through It (feat. Junebug & Stunna Bam)12. Hard Times13. You Still Here (Interlude)14. We Got a Way15. Proud16. Reckless (Bonus Track)Buy here 1. I'm Gone (feat. AC)2. Two Sides (feat. Anthony Mareo)3. Let Go (feat. Benjah)4. Mountains (feat. Yung Prince)5. Promise (feat. Anthony Mareo)6. Work It Out (feat. Fee-lo)7. On My Way (feat. Alano Adan)Buy here 1. The Beauty Between (feat. Andy Mineo)2. Alive (feat. Beleaf, Braille & Derek Minor)3. Sometimes Phoenix4. Safe Retreat (feat. Braille)5. Does It Feel Like Real Love yet?6. Danger in the Jungle7. Playing With Fire (feat. Propaganda)8. Every Branch (Reprieve)9. RainBuy here 1. East of Eden2. Before Sunset3. Margarette’s Prayer4. St. Jude’s Garden5. Horton Beach (The Metaphor)6. Gun’s in the River (feat. Ayiesha Woods)7. The Suicide of John Doe