 Now in Stores - August 18, 2017

Five new notable projects dropped in Christian hip hop this week, including No Malice's Let the Dead Bury the Dead.



Let the Dead Bury the Dead by No Malice

Buy here.

Tracklist

1. #Ltdbtd (Intro)
2. Fake News
3. Lu.4:5
4. Jesus Christ
5. So Woke
6. Why Cry
7. Sky Crack
8. Done and Said
9. Shame on Me
10. Let’s Die



Streets Don't Love You by Reconcile

Buy here.

Tracklist

1. Streets Don’t Love You
2. Jesus Piece
3 Just Another N***a
4. Aint No Way
5. Motivation
6. Ur Love
7. Free My Soul (feat. Corey Paul)
8. Woke (feat. Lecrae)
9. Premeditated (feat. Jackie Hill)
10. Lecrae Speaks
11. Going Through It (feat. Junebug & Stunna Bam)
12. Hard Times
13. You Still Here (Interlude)
14. We Got a Way
15. Proud
16. Reckless (Bonus Track)



Before I Commit by Loso

Buy here.

Tracklist

1. I'm Gone (feat. AC)
2. Two Sides (feat. Anthony Mareo)
3. Let Go (feat. Benjah)
4. Mountains (feat. Yung Prince)
5. Promise (feat. Anthony Mareo)
6. Work It Out (feat. Fee-lo)
7. On My Way (feat. Alano Adan)



The Beauty Between by Kings Kaleidoscope

Buy here.

Tracklist

1. The Beauty Between (feat. Andy Mineo)
2. Alive (feat. Beleaf, Braille & Derek Minor)
3. Sometimes Phoenix
4. Safe Retreat (feat. Braille)
5. Does It Feel Like Real Love yet?
6. Danger in the Jungle
7. Playing With Fire (feat. Propaganda)
8. Every Branch (Reprieve)
9. Rain



Welcome to Heartsville by Japhia Life

Buy here.

Tracklist

1. East of Eden
2. Before Sunset
3. Margarette’s Prayer
4. St. Jude’s Garden
5. Horton Beach (The Metaphor)
6. Gun’s in the River (feat. Ayiesha Woods)
7. The Suicide of John Doe

