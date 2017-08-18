Ruslan Reveals 'Indie Jones' Tracklist & Cover

Tracklist01. New beginnings
produced by Juice Bangers
background vocals by Charlene Nash
02. Clock In (feat Jet Trouble & Dom Marcel)
produced by The Cratez
Additional drum sequencing by DJ Rek
Live guitar by Kerry "2 Smooth" Marshall
03. Reset
Produced by Juice Bangers
Live guitar by Kerry "2 Smooth" Marshall
04. My God
Produced by Juice Bangers
05. Summer 17 Medley
Pt 1 Produced by Sojourn
Pt 2 Produced by The Bakery
Pt 3 Produced by Ryan Vetter
06. Figure Me Out feat Jon Keith
Produced by Oh Gosh Leotus
07. Mic Check
Produced by Sojourn
08. Best of Your Today's
feat Rowlan
produced by Anthony Cruz & Jruckers
09. Less Talking Medley
Pt. 1 produced by Oh Gosh Leotus
Pt. 2 produced by Erik Kingsley
Pt. 3 produced by Ryan Vetter
10. Indie Jones
Produced by Ryan Vetter
11. Wait feat Joey Jewish & Th3 Saga
Produced by SoundNami & Mpax for Mpax Productions
Executive producer: Ruslan
Mixing: Ruslan
Mastering: SoundLab
Blending: DJ Rek
Art direction: Zombiac
Photography: Jacob Gravbrot
Indie Jones can be pre-ordered on iTunes for only $5.99 or limited edition signed cds & merch bundles are available at RuslanKD.com.
Watch the trailer below: