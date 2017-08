About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Christian rapper Andre Balboa is dropping an EP calledon September as a precursor to a full-length that's coming in 2018.This EP and the upcoming album are produced by J. Rhodan."This EP dives into the internal conflict of being a believer but knowing that you are still flawed in your walk," said Balboa. "I think believers will be encouraged by the honesty and transparancy in the EP, and will be left knowing that it is always worth it to seek Christ"Balboa just dropped his first single this weekend, the title track.