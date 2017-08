Ruslan's 'Indie Jones' Charts in iTunes Top 10 Albums

Tracklist

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Ruslan'sdebuted at No. 7 on the iTunes Albums charts just between Ferg and Phora.can be ordered on iTunes for only $5.99 at RuslanKD.com 01. New beginningsproduced by Juice Bangersbackground vocals by Charlene Nash02. Clock In (feat Jet Trouble & Dom Marcel)produced by The CratezAdditional drum sequencing by DJ RekLive guitar by Kerry "2 Smooth" Marshall03. ResetProduced by Juice BangersLive guitar by Kerry "2 Smooth" Marshall04. My GodProduced by Juice Bangers05. Summer 17 MedleyPt 1 Produced by SojournPt 2 Produced by The BakeryPt 3 Produced by Ryan Vetter06. Figure Me Out feat Jon KeithProduced by Oh Gosh Leotus07. Mic CheckProduced by Sojourn08. Best of Your Today'sfeat Rowlanproduced by Anthony Cruz & Jruckers09. Less Talking MedleyPt. 1 produced by Oh Gosh LeotusPt. 2 produced by Erik KingsleyPt. 3 produced by Ryan Vetter10. Indie JonesProduced by Ryan Vetter11. Wait feat Joey Jewish & Th3 SagaProduced by SoundNami & Mpax for Mpax Productions