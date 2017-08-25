Lecrae Reveals 'All Things Work Together' Album Cover, Tracklist, & Release Date

Previously the only hint was September, but now the exact release date is September 22.
The album is also available for pre-order and you'll get four songs instantly. Listen to the four new songs on our Apple Music playlist.
TRACKLIST: 1. Always Knew
2. Facts
3. Broke
4. Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign
5. Watchu Mean ft. Aha Gazelle
6. Hammer Time ft. 1K Phew
7. Come and Get Me
8. Lucked Up
9. Wish You the Best ft. Verse Simmonds
10. Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)
11. I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly
12. 8:28
13. Cry For You
14. Worth It ft. Kierra Sheard & Jawan Harris
Immediately after the album drops, Lecrae will be embarking on a tour beginning in October.
Tour Dates:October 4 - Memphis, TN
October 5 - Atlanta, GA
October 7 - Kansas City, MO
October 8 - Tulsa, OK
October 11 - New Orleans, LA
October 12 - Houston, TX
October 13 - San Antonio, TX
October 14 - Grand Prairie, TX
October 18 - Knoxville, TN
October 19- Charlotte, NC
October 20 - Raleigh, NC
October 22 - Silver Spring, MD
October 23 - New York, NY
October 24 - Philadelphia, PA
October 25 - Boston, MA
October 30 - Denver, CO
November 2 - San Francisco, CA
November 4 - Los Angeles, CA
November 5 - Sacramento, CA
December 2 - Columbus, OH
December 3 - Toronto, ON
December 4 - Pittsburgh, PA
December 5 - Detroit, MI
December 6 - Chicago, IL