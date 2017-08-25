 Lecrae Reveals 'All Things Work Together' Album Cover, Tracklist, & Release Date

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Lecrae just wrapped up a Facebook Live video where he not only answered fans' questions but he also revealed the release date, tracklist, and preorder for the album in addition to the artwork.

Previously the only hint was September, but now the exact release date is September 22.

The album is also available for pre-order and you'll get four songs instantly. Listen to the four new songs on our Apple Music playlist.

TRACKLIST: 1. Always Knew
2. Facts
3. Broke
4. Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign
5. Watchu Mean ft. Aha Gazelle
6. Hammer Time ft. 1K Phew
7. Come and Get Me
8. Lucked Up
9. Wish You the Best ft. Verse Simmonds
10. Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)
11. I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly
12. 8:28
13. Cry For You
14. Worth It ft. Kierra Sheard & Jawan Harris

Immediately after the album drops, Lecrae will be embarking on a tour beginning in October.

Tour Dates:

October 4 - Memphis, TN
October 5 - Atlanta, GA
October 7 - Kansas City, MO
October 8 - Tulsa, OK
October 11 - New Orleans, LA
October 12 - Houston, TX
October 13 - San Antonio, TX
October 14 - Grand Prairie, TX
October 18 - Knoxville, TN
October 19- Charlotte, NC
October 20 - Raleigh, NC
October 22 - Silver Spring, MD
October 23 - New York, NY
October 24 - Philadelphia, PA
October 25 - Boston, MA
October 30 - Denver, CO
November 2 - San Francisco, CA
November 4 - Los Angeles, CA
November 5 - Sacramento, CA
December 2 - Columbus, OH
December 3 - Toronto, ON
December 4 - Pittsburgh, PA
December 5 - Detroit, MI
December 6 - Chicago, IL



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Lecrae Releases 'All Things Work Together' Teaser Clip

in News
Lecrae just dropped a teaser video for his album All Things Work Together. The visual did not feature the rapper but rather followed a young man walking through the clip as Lecrae narrated.

Music Video: Reconcile - Woke ft. Lecrae

in Music Videos
Reconcile released a self-directed music video for his new single "Woke" featuring Lecrae on Monday.

Lecrae to Headline 2017 Winter Jam West

in News
This year's 2017 Winter Jam Tour Spectacular West will be headlined by Lecrae when it kicks off in November.

Lecrae Reveals Album Title, Release Month, & Fall Tour Dates

in News
Lecrae's long-awaited follow-up album to 2014's Anomaly officially has release time frame and a name after the rapper's social media announcement's today.

Trending

Shai Linne: Dear CHH

in Story
Dear CHH, This is Shai Linne. Some of you have known me for a while. For some of you, your first introduction to me was through some hard things I said on a couple of recent songs. If that’s you, I’m…

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Lecrae drops teaser video for new album

in News
Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album.

Lecrae Reveals Album Title, Release Month, & Fall Tour Dates

in News
Lecrae's long-awaited follow-up album to 2014's Anomaly officially has release time frame and a name after the rapper's social media announcement's today.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags