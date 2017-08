Lecrae Reveals 'All Things Work Together' Album Cover, Tracklist, & Release Date

Tour Dates:

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Lecrae just wrapped up a Facebook Live video where he not only answered fans' questions but he also revealed the release date, tracklist, and preorder for the album in addition to the artwork.Previously the only hint was September, but now the exact release date is September 22.The album is also available for pre-order and you'll get four songs instantly. Listen to the four new songs on our Apple Music playlist 1. Always Knew2. Facts3. Broke4. Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign5. Watchu Mean ft. Aha Gazelle6. Hammer Time ft. 1K Phew7. Come and Get Me8. Lucked Up9. Wish You the Best ft. Verse Simmonds10. Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)11. I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly12. 8:2813. Cry For You14. Worth It ft. Kierra Sheard & Jawan HarrisImmediately after the album drops, Lecrae will be embarking on a tour beginning in October.October 4 - Memphis, TNOctober 5 - Atlanta, GAOctober 7 - Kansas City, MOOctober 8 - Tulsa, OKOctober 11 - New Orleans, LAOctober 12 - Houston, TXOctober 13 - San Antonio, TXOctober 14 - Grand Prairie, TXOctober 18 - Knoxville, TNOctober 19- Charlotte, NCOctober 20 - Raleigh, NCOctober 22 - Silver Spring, MDOctober 23 - New York, NYOctober 24 - Philadelphia, PAOctober 25 - Boston, MAOctober 30 - Denver, CONovember 2 - San Francisco, CANovember 4 - Los Angeles, CANovember 5 - Sacramento, CADecember 2 - Columbus, OHDecember 3 - Toronto, ONDecember 4 - Pittsburgh, PADecember 5 - Detroit, MIDecember 6 - Chicago, IL