Young Noah Announces '7 Hood Dynamics' Release Date & Tracklist

In a year that has already seen Young Noah dropped three albums in May and a flurry of singles throughout the summer, the rapper once again has another project dropping."When God speaks you listen. My album #7HoodDynamics drops Friday Sept 1st on my mom's B-DAY all proceeds will go towards moving her out of the hood I grew up in," said Young Noah.1. Catfish Vibes2. Blame God Ft. J-South3. Don’t Cry Olivia Ft. Jered Sanders & Eshon Burgundy4. Apparition Ft. Ruslan5. Vibe Trap6. Vibe Theology Ft. Stump7. Live Life Slug8. Marianela9. Coweta County Ft. Rio 24K & Surf Gvng10. Dear Christian Rapper11. Black Baller Ft. K-Drama12. WRSHP Ft. CityLoveMusic