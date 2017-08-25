Young Noah Announces '7 Hood Dynamics' Release Date & Tracklist

"When God speaks you listen. My album #7HoodDynamics drops Friday Sept 1st on my mom's B-DAY all proceeds will go towards moving her out of the hood I grew up in," said Young Noah.
Tracklist:1. Catfish Vibes
2. Blame God Ft. J-South
3. Don’t Cry Olivia Ft. Jered Sanders & Eshon Burgundy
4. Apparition Ft. Ruslan
5. Vibe Trap
6. Vibe Theology Ft. Stump
7. Live Life Slug
8. Marianela
9. Coweta County Ft. Rio 24K & Surf Gvng
10. Dear Christian Rapper
11. Black Baller Ft. K-Drama
12. WRSHP Ft. CityLoveMusic