 Young Noah Announces '7 Hood Dynamics' Release Date & Tracklist

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

In a year that has already seen Young Noah dropped three albums in May and a flurry of singles throughout the summer, the rapper once again has another project dropping.

"When God speaks you listen. My album #7HoodDynamics drops Friday Sept 1st on my mom's B-DAY all proceeds will go towards moving her out of the hood I grew up in," said Young Noah.

Tracklist:

1. Catfish Vibes
2. Blame God Ft. J-South
3. Don’t Cry Olivia Ft. Jered Sanders & Eshon Burgundy
4. Apparition Ft. Ruslan
5. Vibe Trap
6. Vibe Theology Ft. Stump
7. Live Life Slug
8. Marianela
9. Coweta County Ft. Rio 24K & Surf Gvng
10. Dear Christian Rapper
11. Black Baller Ft. K-Drama
12. WRSHP Ft. CityLoveMusic

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music Video: Young Noah - Via Dolorosa

in Music Videos
Young Noah released his latest visual for "Via Dolorosa," a track off his 2010 project Christian Rap for Dummies which dropped on Monday.

Video: Buck Barnabas - Dark Place ft. Young Noah

in Music Videos
Buck Barnabas released a new music video, "Dark Place" featuring Young Noah, from his free project The Lazarus Effect out now.

Young Noah is Dropping Three Albums This Month

in News
Christian rap artist Young Noah is getting ready to drop three albums at once, but the songs aren't new, he's taking a step back to his past with these.

Young Noah on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 48

in News
Young Noah talks about his new EP Slick Depression and more in the featured interview on our 48th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

Trending

Shai Linne: Dear CHH

in Story
Dear CHH, This is Shai Linne. Some of you have known me for a while. For some of you, your first introduction to me was through some hard things I said on a couple of recent songs. If that’s you, I’m…

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Lecrae drops teaser video for new album

in News
Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album.

Lecrae Reveals Album Title, Release Month, & Fall Tour Dates

in News
Lecrae's long-awaited follow-up album to 2014's Anomaly officially has release time frame and a name after the rapper's social media announcement's today.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags