Christian Rap ministry helps Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston

The Christian hip-hop scene is enormous in Houston and Texas as a whole and this is one way to support them and the communities they minister to.
"Many of the communities we serve are underwater and the volunteers who serve with us have been impacted as well. We will use 100% of these proceeds to provide direct assistance 5th Ward, Southwest Houston, Brookshire, Homestead, Greenpoint, Sunnyside, Bay City, and other areas we serve," reads a message from Eyes on Me Inc.
To give by text, message "HarveyHelp" at 91999. Give online - here.
"We appreciate your trust in us to faithfully steward your resources to those who need it most. This is a tax-deductible donation and a receipt will be provided for your gift towards Hurricane Harvey Relief victims."
We ask that you stand in solidarity with the people of Texas. Pray and try to help in any way possible.