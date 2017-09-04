 Deraj Announces 'Goodish' EP, Release Date, & Tracklist

Reflection Music Group and Deraj just announced the Goodish EP, which will be released on September 15, 2017.

"I always want people to be able to feel encouraged that they are not the only ones that may be dealing with the internal dialogue about life struggles," said Deraj. "I want people to feel like my story is their story."

Each song on Goodish will touch the great, goodish, and not so good. One of the largest lessons Deraj wants to convey is that unless you're able to go deep and be open, you can't make change.

Preorder is available here.

Tracklist:

1. Goodish (feat. Eris Ford)
2. Unperfect
3. Lose It All (feat. Serge)
4. I Need You (feat. Quinten Coblentz)
5. Hold You Down (feat. GRNA)
6. Go Off (feat. Fernie & Chris Batson)

