Deraj Announces 'Goodish' EP, Release Date, & Tracklist

Tracklist:

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Reflection Music Group and Deraj just announced theEP, which will be released on September 15, 2017."I always want people to be able to feel encouraged that they are not the only ones that may be dealing with the internal dialogue about life struggles," said Deraj. "I want people to feel like my story is their story."Each song onwill touch the great, goodish, and not so good. One of the largest lessons Deraj wants to convey is that unless you're able to go deep and be open, you can't make change.Preorder is available here. 1. Goodish (feat. Eris Ford)2. Unperfect3. Lose It All (feat. Serge)4. I Need You (feat. Quinten Coblentz)5. Hold You Down (feat. GRNA)6. Go Off (feat. Fernie & Chris Batson)