Loso Drops Trailer for Battle of the Beliefs

Th3 Saga Continues with Loso at Kingdom Choice Awards in News They said it would never happen! They said it was impossible! Well on Saturday, September 30th the impossible is happening! Loso and Th3 Saga are “meeting” for the 2017 Kingdom Choice Awards in a…

Loso Reveals New EP, Cover, Tracklist, & Release Date in News Battle rapper and artist Loso just announced his latest project and release date for, Before I Commit, an EP, that will drop on August 18.

Music Video: Loso – KIDZ Remix in Music Videos Loso flipped Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's song "KIDZ" and made it his own as he spit bars over the beat.