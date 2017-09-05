Loso Drops Trailer for Battle of the Beliefs

Rapzilla wrote about the match up when it was first announced, highlighting how Loso is the perfect opponent for B. Dot in many ways. B Dot, who seemingly retired earlier this year after ducking Th3 Saga for months, has returned to the culture and will be aiming to take both Loso and Christian faith down at the same time. Having just finished off J Murda this past weekend for RBE’s Writers Volume 1.
So is Loso ready for the biggest battle of his battle rap career? Watch the trailers below and mark your calendars!
Loso’s Trailer (Warning: Language)
BullPens Trailer