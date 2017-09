About the Author

The Social Club Misfits debuted a new track called "Dive" at a recent show and the whole crowd was feeling the song as if it was in the group's catalog.Marty and Fern laced the mic with ease as any first time jitters in performance will certainly not evident.Check out the track below, and let us know what you think of this new banger from everyone's favorite Misfits...The single for "Dive" featuring BEAM officially comes out tomorrow.