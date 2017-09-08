 Beautiful Eulogy Reveal Album Title, Release Date, Tracklist, & Tour

Humble Beast has finally announced the release date for Beautiful Eulogy's Worthy album, along with the tracklist, tour, and cover art.

The group's heavily anticipated third album is due out on October 20, 2017 for free download.

The digital iTunes pre-order will be available on September 15, with a download of the first single from the album, "Messiah." The pre-order is available for those who want to financially support the trio.



Tracklist:

1. Weight
2. If…
3. Sovereign
4. Doxology feat. Latifah Alattas of PageCXVI
5. Overture
6. Messiah feat. Citizens
7. Mosaic feat. Aaron Strumpel
8. Omnipotent feat. Kings Kaleidoscope
9. Devotion feat. Art Azurdia
10. Slain
11. Immanuel
12. Worthy

Worthy West Coast Tour:

10/27 Spokane – Moody Bible Institute Spokane (tickets available soon)
10/28 Seattle – Cross and Crown Church
10/29 Portland – Analog Theater
10/31 Sacramento – The Boardwalk
11/1 San Francisco – Brick & Mortar
11/2 TBD
11/3 Huntington Beach – Refuge Calvary Chapel Huntington Beach (tickets available soon)
11/04 San Diego – TBD (tickets available soon)
11/05 Phoenix – Nile Theater Main Stage

For tickets click here.

