Beautiful Eulogy Reveal Album Title, Release Date, Tracklist, & Tour

Humble Beast has finally announced the release date for Beautiful Eulogy'salbum, along with the tracklist, tour, and cover art.The group's heavily anticipated third album is due out on October 20, 2017 for free download.The digital iTunes pre-order will be available on September 15, with a download of the first single from the album, "Messiah." The pre-order is available for those who want to financially support the trio.1. Weight2. If…3. Sovereign4. Doxology feat. Latifah Alattas of PageCXVI5. Overture6. Messiah feat. Citizens7. Mosaic feat. Aaron Strumpel8. Omnipotent feat. Kings Kaleidoscope9. Devotion feat. Art Azurdia10. Slain11. Immanuel12. Worthy10/27 Spokane – Moody Bible Institute Spokane (tickets available soon)10/28 Seattle – Cross and Crown Church10/29 Portland – Analog Theater10/31 Sacramento – The Boardwalk11/1 San Francisco – Brick & Mortar11/2 TBD11/3 Huntington Beach – Refuge Calvary Chapel Huntington Beach (tickets available soon)11/04 San Diego – TBD (tickets available soon)11/05 Phoenix – Nile Theater Main StageFor tickets click here