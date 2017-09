About the Author

Rapper Steven Malcolm will be performing at the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards along with Hillsong Worship, Matt Redman, Tasha Cobbs, Reba McEntire, MercyMe, CeCe Winans, and Zach Williams.The awards show will be held live on Tuesday, October 17 at Lipscomb University's Allen Arena in Nashville. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on Sunday, October 22 at 8 p.m. CST. More talent announcements are forthcoming.Malcolm, along with Social Club Misfits, Trip Lee, and NF are all nominated for Dove Awards, with Malcolm being nominated for three. Read more about that here