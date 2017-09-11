 DJ DB405 Drops First EP 'God is Trill Forever'

DJ DB405 just dropped his first EP God Is Trill Forever, on Saturday September 9th.

"My goal is put together original and transparent records that touch on life and faith. Good music... that motivates and encourages," he said.

Track list:

1. How Trill Is Our God (feat. Sean C. Johnson)
2. God Is Trill Anthem (feat. Jarry Manna)
3. Check (feat. Parris Chariz)
4. All That Remix (feat. 1k Phew & Parris Chariz)
5. Gang Gang (feat. Kadence)
6. Winning (feat. Kayla Starks)
7. Bold Move (feat. Caleb Cruise)
8. Dear Christian Rapper (feat. Young Noah)
9. Feel Like (feat. Shiwan)

Purchase God Is Trill Forever now at iTunes

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

"DJ DB405, 1K Phew, and Parris Chariz collaborate on a new remix that serves as an anthem for a new generation. Keep pressing forward and strive to excel even when odds aren't in your favor.

DJ DB405 released a music video for his new single featuring Parris Chariz, "Check."

OKC artist DJ DB405 released a new single "All That," which features Atlanta rapper 1K Phew and is produced by Hipaholics.

Oklahoma City-based DJ and Die Daily member, Dj DB405 released a music video for "Gang Gang," featuring Kadence, off his latest free project Lapwing Rd. which dropped exclusively from Rapzilla.com in…

Dear CHH, This is Shai Linne. Some of you have known me for a while. For some of you, your first introduction to me was through some hard things I said on a couple of recent songs. If that’s you, I’m…

Lecrae's long-awaited follow-up album to 2014's Anomaly officially has release time frame and a name after the rapper's social media announcement's today.

Lecrae just wrapped up a Facebook Live video where he not only answered fans' questions but he also revealed the release date, tracklist, and preorder for the album in addition to the artwork.

Lecrae was a performer last night on Nick Cannon's MTV show "Wild 'N Out" where he performed his hit single "Blessings."

