Win a VIP ticket to Andy Mineo and Social Club Misfits' 'Friends & Family Tour'

The much-anticipated Friends & Family Tour with Andy Mineo, Social Club Misfits, and special guest Wordsplayed is starting up on September 21st and already all of the special VIP tour dates are sold out through October...except there's still one way to get your hands on one.

Rapzilla.com is doing a giveaway contest for one general admission ticket that also has VIP access for each city on the tour.



Check out the tour dates below:



For more information and the purchase of general admission click here.

