After much teasing, KB has finally revealed the cover and the release date of his upcoming projectView the cover below:The release date for the record is October 20, 2017 and it can be pre-ordered here Rap Genius got a hold of six of the tracks that will be on the album, although it is unclear how accurate it is. The tracks they have listed are: "Nobody Own Us," "Rebel," "Today," "We (Ft. Hollyn)," "Untitled," and "Not Today Satan (Ft. Andy Mineo)."