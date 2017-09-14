 Thriving Frequency Conference 2017: Workshops, Sessions, & Performance from Sho Baraka

October 13 (Friday) and 14 (Saturday) is the two-day Thriving Frequency Conference at Woke Church. The Friday Night Session is hosted by Thrive in the City and Powered by Rapzilla.com.

Friday and Saturday will feature workshops and sessions from a slew of speakers. The Night Session specifically, will feature the Word presented by Pastor Bryan Loritts of Abundant Life Church in Silicon Valley, California, with a special performance by Humble Beast rapper Sho Baraka.

This event is FREE with Conference Registration and $10 to the public. You can register for the conference, purchase tickets, and see all of the speakers and schedule here.

The events take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107 (Room 219AB - Main Session Hall).

Watch below:



Sho Baraka dropped this song for the conference:



