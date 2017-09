Davis Absolute Reveals New Project, Tracklist, and Cover

Tracklist

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Davis Absolute is back with his first project since droppingone year ago. This time, Absolute is taking us back to the garden with,The EP features a strong list of producers and features.The first single was "Rewindat," produced by Santhosh, and the second is "Flood," produced by Daniel Steele.Buy on iTunes The project also features production from Juice Bangers, Khompono, AZ duo Arcitec, and has features from Dru Bex, Phil J, Joe Ayinde and more.1. Flood2. Sky City3. Rewindat4. Wizard of Oz feat. Mike Brand5. Fly Away feat. Kyra De’Nae6. Wide Awake7. The Body Pt. 3 feat. Dru Bex, Phil J, Joe Ayinde, & Martyr ThompsonPre-order the album on iTunes or Amazon