 Win an Autographed All Things Work Together CD by Lecrae + More!

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Reach Records and Rapzilla.com are partnering up to bring Lecrae fans the ultimate All Things Work Together experience with the Blessings Bundle.

The bundle includes a hat and hoodie that say, "Blessings," a t-shirt with "All Things Work Together" on it and a copy of the CD with Lecrae's autograph on it.

Check out the bundle below or here and be sure to enter the contest.



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

