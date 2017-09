Kings Dream Entertainment Welcome Jet Trouble & His Single 'Wendy Peffercorn'

About the Author

King Dream Entertainment has announced the signing of a new artist to join Ruslan and the departing Beleaf, and his name is Jet Trouble.His first single on the imprint is called "Wendy Peffercorn." (Yes, that Wendy Peffercorn from Sandlot.)"Kings Dream Entertainment is excited to announce a partnership with new artist Jet Trouble from Dallas, Texas. Jet's talent brings a refreshing blend of Alternative, Pop, and R&B to Kings Dream that may come as a pleasant surprise to some. He can be heard on Ruslan's single 'Clock In' from the Indie Jones project. His first single 'Wendy Peffercorn' is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, GooglePlay."Watch the video below:Purchase the song here