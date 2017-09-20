 Kings Dream Entertainment Welcome Jet Trouble & His Single 'Wendy Peffercorn'

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

King Dream Entertainment has announced the signing of a new artist to join Ruslan and the departing Beleaf, and his name is Jet Trouble.

His first single on the imprint is called "Wendy Peffercorn." (Yes, that Wendy Peffercorn from Sandlot.)

"Kings Dream Entertainment is excited to announce a partnership with new artist Jet Trouble from Dallas, Texas. Jet's talent brings a refreshing blend of Alternative, Pop, and R&B to Kings Dream that may come as a pleasant surprise to some. He can be heard on Ruslan's single 'Clock In' from the Indie Jones project. His first single 'Wendy Peffercorn' is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, GooglePlay."

Watch the video below:



Purchase the song here
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Trending

Shai Linne: Dear CHH

in Story
Dear CHH, This is Shai Linne. Some of you have known me for a while. For some of you, your first introduction to me was through some hard things I said on a couple of recent songs. If that’s you, I’m…

Lecrae Reveals 'All Things Work Together' Album Cover, Tracklist, & Release Date

in News
Lecrae just wrapped up a Facebook Live video where he not only answered fans' questions but he also revealed the release date, tracklist, and preorder for the album in addition to the artwork.

NF Reveals Album Title, Release Date, and Cover

in News
NF has been dropping subtle clues about his next project over the last couple of weeks and now he has finally let the cat out of the bag.

Lecrae Releases 'All Things Work Together' Teaser Clip

in News
Lecrae just dropped a teaser video for his album All Things Work Together. The visual did not feature the rapper but rather followed a young man walking through the clip as Lecrae narrated.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags