Lecrae will be pairing up with Tori Kelly on Friday to perform their track "I'll Find You" live on ABC's Good Morning America."Ayee! I'm performing #IllFindYou featuring Tori Kelly live on Good Morning America this Friday, 9.22 to celebrate the release of my new album 'All Things Work Together!' Who's tuning in?! #LecraeOnGMA" wrote Lecrae on Facebook.The show will take place at 7 a.m. EST, and for those who go to the live taping, a limited number of autographed ATWT posters will be available. Watch it here To have a chance to get your own autographed Lecrae swag, check out our contest here