Aha Gazelle Joins Lecrae on 'All Things Work Together' Tour

"Going on tour with Lecrae this fall. No more holding back. #SeptemberSZN #Trilliam3 #ATWT" posted Aha.
It appears as Reach Records is posturing to make Aha Gazelle their next big artist as his style lends itself well to the mainstream. He is also the only Reach feature on Lecrae's next record and the only one joining him on the tour.
The song is available for instant download when you pre-order the album.
Tour Dates:October 4 - Memphis, TN
October 5 - Atlanta, GA
October 7 - Kansas City, MO
October 8 - Tulsa, OK
October 11 - New Orleans, LA
October 12 - Houston, TX
October 13 - San Antonio, TX
October 14 - Grand Prairie, TX
October 18 - Knoxville, TN
October 19- Charlotte, NC
October 20 - Raleigh, NC
October 22 - Silver Spring, MD
October 23 - New York, NY
October 24 - Philadelphia, PA
October 25 - Boston, MA
October 30 - Denver, CO
November 2 - San Francisco, CA
November 4 - Los Angeles, CA
November 5 - Sacramento, CA
December 2 - Columbus, OH
December 3 - Toronto, ON
December 4 - Pittsburgh, PA
December 5 - Detroit, MI
December 6 - Chicago, IL
Reach Records and Rapzilla.com are partnering up to bring Lecrae fans the ultimate All Things Work Together experience with the Blessings Bundle.
The bundle includes a hat and hoodie that say, "Blessings," a t-shirt with "All Things Work Together" on it and a copy of the CD with Lecrae's autograph on it.