Aha Gazelle 'Trilliam 3' Cover?

Reach Records is having quite a week for releases, Lecrae, KB, GAWVI, and Aha Gazelle have all dropped singles with Lecrae an album, and perhaps Aha an album teaser.

Yesterday Aha was featured on the Lecrae single "Watchu Mean" and it was announced that he'd be on the "All Things Work Together" tour. Just the week before he was on KB's single, "Monster."

Reach Records just posted an 11-second clip of an upcoming Aha Gazelle song with a picture of the rapper with a bag being pulled over his face. Could this image be the cover of Trilliam 3? If it is, it's a pretty striking image and a vast change from the cartoonish look of Tilliam 2. Could this be a darker Aha? Regardless of the speculation, check out the clip below.





The song is available for instant download when you pre-order the album.

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

