Aha Gazelle 'Trilliam 3' Cover?

Yesterday Aha was featured on the Lecrae single "Watchu Mean" and it was announced that he'd be on the "All Things Work Together" tour. Just the week before he was on KB's single, "Monster."
Reach Records just posted an 11-second clip of an upcoming Aha Gazelle song with a picture of the rapper with a bag being pulled over his face. Could this image be the cover of Trilliam 3? If it is, it's a pretty striking image and a vast change from the cartoonish look of Tilliam 2. Could this be a darker Aha? Regardless of the speculation, check out the clip below.
September 22, 2017
The song is available for instant download when you pre-order the album.